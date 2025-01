For some traders, a new administration means new trading strategies. Tuttle Capital Management CEO and CIO Matthew Tuttle shares three call options for playing the new Trump administration.

From drones to Tesla (TSLA), find out how Tuttle is using call options to take advantage of Trump's policy decisions in the video above.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth! here.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.