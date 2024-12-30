There's no 'great' economic outlook for 2025, portfolio mgr. predicts

Rockland Trust SVP and director of research Doug Butler joins Market Domination Overtime host Julie Hyman to discuss his top market recommendations as 2025 nears.

Butler is cautious, stating he doesn't have a "great outlook" for the US economy in 2025. "I don't think anybody will have a great indication until we see what's gonna come out of the first 90 days of the new [Trump] administration," he explains, noting this period will provide clarity on inflation, government spending, and overall economic direction.

However, he highlights the ongoing strength in Big Tech stocks and expects this momentum to spread to broader markets. He recommends investors focus on what he calls the "MAMA" trade — Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Regarding other "Magnificent 7" stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA), Butler expresses skepticism, saying he is "not convinced" that their expected growth will materialize.

Watch the video above to hear Butler's additional stock recommendations across other market sectors and his insights on inflation heading into 2025.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Angel Smith