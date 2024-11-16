Thanksgiving dinner: Tips & tricks for saving money

Sun Group Wealth Partners managing director Winnie Sun joins Wealth! to share finance tips to prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday season.

"The grocery bill is a big part of the Thanksgiving budget," says Sun. She advises going grocery shopping on a full stomach and creating a shopping list to curb overspending. She also recommends using curbside pickup or grocery delivery, as 15-20% of in-store purchases are "impulse buys."

Additionally, Sun notes that retailers like Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) are offering Thanksgiving meal deals this season for extra savings.

This post was written by Angel Smith