Tesla's volume growth will 'have to wait quite a bit': Analyst

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) continue to fall Friday morning after the company recently posted its second quarter results revealing its fourth consecutive quarter of negative profit growth.

Bernstein senior analyst Daniel Roeska joins Morning Brief to give insight into Tesla's recent performance as well as how it might fare with future earnings.

"They're trying desperately not to be a car company, quite honestly, the way they talked about Optimus and the other opportunities on the earnings call...I think, on the segment of cars, what you got to realize is there's going to be a model refresh in 2026 and the new model kind of Tesla 2, or whatever the name will be, likely is '27 and later. And that means any significant volume growth on the key aspect of cars at Tesla will likely have to wait quite a bit. And I think that's really what's weighing on the stock right now." says Roeska

