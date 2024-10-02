What Tesla's upcoming robotaxi event means for investors

Tesla (TSLA) shares are falling after the company reported third-quarter delivery numbers that fell slightly short of Wall Street expectations. The electric vehicle maker's next big test is now its highly anticipated robotaxi event scheduled for October 10th.

Yahoo Finance reporter Akiko Fujita breaks down what investors can expect from this upcoming event and also explores the activities of competitors in the autonomous vehicle space.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Tesla shares slid in today's trade as third quarter deliveries fell short of expectations.

Investors, though, are of course now turning their attention to the company's robo taxi event next week.

CEO at Elon Musk has touted the future of vehicle autonomy for years.

Any details could potentially provide a lift to a stock that's flat on the year Yahoo finances.

Kiko Fujita joins us now with more among those folks who is optimistic about that autonomous feature.

Tom Na Ryan, who we spoke to earlier today.

Akiko Yeah, interesting to for him to talk about.

You know how he expects it to be a significant part of Tesla's valuation.

As you said, Elon Musk's long touted vehicle autonomy is the future of Tesla.

At the company's Investor Day earlier this year, he said the technology would increase the company's valuation tenfold.

There's been plenty of speculation about what exactly this announcement will be.

In the past, we've heard Mask describe his robo taxi vision as part uber part Airbnb.

Fully autonomous cars allow Tesla drivers to share their vehicles on an APP, tapping into a wider network to cash in.

Musk has also talked about the potential for a car specifically designed for autonomous taxi service.

The reality is there's already a handful of companies that have beat Tesla to the market.

On this, you've got Google's way.

That's been the market leader, offering more than 100,000 paid autonomous rides per week.

Story continues

The company has been offering a fully autonomous taxi service in San Francisco, Phoenix and L A.

Today, it announces expanding to Austin in a limited capacity.

Another competitor, G M's Cruise, has had a rougher ride.

The company suspended its fleet after a string of high profile accidents, and just this week, Cruise agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine for failing to report one of those accidents.

And then there's Zs, which is owned by Amazon.

The company is planning to enter the ride hailing market next year in Las Vegas.

Their vehicle has no steering wheel, no pedals, no driver seat, as opposed to its competitors that retrofit cars meant for human drivers.

Zs is offering a ride that's built solely for autonomy.

Co founder and Chief technical officer Jesse Levinson says that also makes these rides safer than its competitors.

We're able to have two or in some cases, four of almost every important critical component in the vehicle.

So that means we have two braking systems.

We have two steering racks, two batteries, two motors.

We actually have four sensor pods, one in each corner.

And what's really cool about our vehicle is if any one of those components has a hardware or software failure, not only is it still safe, but we can actually keep driving and take the customer to their destination.

In addition to safety, there are questions about the business model for robo taxis.

What that means for profitability for these companies.

Chris Robinson with Lux Research, says autonomous taxi rides today cost roughly half that of traditional ride shares when measured per mile, but it still costs 2 to 3 times more than car ownership.

He points to the high overhead costs.

All of the factors you see on the screen there as one reason why he thinks this technology may not be as disruptive as some analysts have suggested.

Guys.

Akiko.

I also want to ask you about regulation, which is something that Tom Ryan of R BC brought up, as well as potentially a limiting factor that and sort of the way that some cities are constructed.

Might that might be tougher to navigate than others?

Yeah, and this is where it's interesting to to see what Tesla actually comes up with on specifics.

Because you look at regulation right now, it is very fragmented from city to city.

But the reason why those, like Tom and other analysts have brought that up in the context of Tesla is because Elon Musk in the past has talked about, not necessarily geo fencing the area.

When you think about somebody like Waymo today, they actually go out and digitally map these roads and these routes with a human driver behind the wheel before actually deploying those autonomous vehicles.

Tesla doesn't necessarily see that vision they've talked about, sort of learning through driver data, and that would require some engineers have said a lot more guardrails in place here in In terms of security, the risks are higher, according to some engineers.

But of course, we're gonna hear what Elon Musk has to say next week about how exactly he plans to deploy these robo taxis what the timeline is and what exactly that technology is gonna look like.

Because right Now what he said in the past is very different from what Waymo as well as Zs has offered up so far.

We shall see.

Akiko, Thank you so much.