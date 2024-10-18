Tesla's Full Self-Driving features undergo probe by NHTSA

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe into Tesla's (TSLA) Full Self-Driving systems in its EVs following a series of crashes, including one fatality. Yahoo Finance senior autos reporter Pras Subramanian details the incidents and the technical factors that reportedly contributed to these crashes, putting into question Tesla's robotaxi future.

Us auto regulators investigating Tesla's full self driving software in 2.4 million vehicles.

Our pro Romanian is here with more.

This is not the first time it's been investigated, but it seems to every we keep getting, it seems to be ratcheting up.

Yeah, and this is a very interesting wrinkle here because what happened is that they're investigating four different FSD crashes with regards to situations where that reduce roadway visibility.

In one case, there was a a fatality with the pedestrian in another case, another injured motorist.

So the question is why is this happening?

And this is kind of an important deal for Tesla as we were discussing Josh earlier about how the fact the fact that their FSD system is vision based only it doesn't use sensors like other companies with radar and lidar, things like that, purely vision.

And if you have kind of reduced roadway limitations, how can that thing operate in all conditions?

What is, what are the examples of reduced visibility?

Like what are we talking about fog or they had three incidents?

They had sun glare, airborne particles and then also fog like you mentioned fog.

So that's these are things that happen all the time.

I mean, I've driven before and sun glare on me.

So if you have a problem with vision based systems, how do you explain then your robo taxi future?

How do you have these cars going around without pedals or, or steering wheels and being fully autonomous if you can't see everything?

So that's the issue.

The Tesla Tesla stock didn't react that horribly today.

I want to ask you that price.

I mean, it's finished flat.

So what is that?

Is that investors?

Assuming?

I think it's, I think it's, they're maybe they're confident that Tesla can kind of figure this out.

Uh Maybe they will add sensors eventually, that kind of augment their vision based system.

But, but for, for your musk, the bet was on vision based because you can, you can, you can expand this system without having to map out every road and, and scan everything.

It just, just see like uh we do and drive.

So that's sort of the issue.

Maybe they think that this uh solution can be had relatively easily.

So we'll see, we will see and we'll count on you to keep us updated.

Thank you.

I appreciate it.