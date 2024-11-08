Tesla's $1T market cap, TSMC halts China sales, Sezzle: 3 Stories

Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo goes over the trending headlines of the day, including Tesla (TSLA) climbing to a $1 trillion market capitalization, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) halts sales of its artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, and Sezzle (SEZL) stock surges after the buy now, pay later company reported third quarter earnings.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.