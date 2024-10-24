Tesla, UPS, Southwest earnings, Boeing’s striking workers reject latest offer: Yahoo Finance

It’s another busy day on Wall Street as investors react to a flurry of earnings reports. Tesla (TSLA) reported mixed third quarter results, as adjusted earnings per share topped estimates while revenue fell short of expectations. The EV maker also said it is on track for "slight growth" in deliveries for 2024, and projected production on its affordable EVs to begin in 2025. UPS (UPS) shares are climbing after topping third quarter earnings expectations. Southwest Airlines (LUV) topped both profit and revenue expectations amid its proxy battle with Elliott Management. Meanwhile, Boeing’s (BA) striking workers have rejected the latest labor agreement. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include IBM (IBM), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), and ServiceNow (NOW).

Key guests include:

9:00 a.m. ET - Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst

9:30 a.m. ET - Gina Mastantuono, ServiceNow CFO

9:45 a.m. ET - Clara Shih, Salesforce AI CEO

10:30 a.m. ET - Brian Dykes, UPS CFO

11:00 a.m. ET - Tony Zipparro, EquitySet CEO