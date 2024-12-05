Tesla stock rises, Lululemon & HPE earnings in focus: Yahoo Finance

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are on the rise after Bank of America analyst John Murphy raised his price target on the stock from $350 to $400. Murphy boosted his price target after visiting the automaker’s Gigafactory in Austin, writing that the company is “well-positioned to grow in 2025+.” Other companies in focus this afternoon are Lululemon (LULU) and HPE (HPE), which will release their quarterly earnings reports later today. Other Yahoo Finance trending tickers include SoundHound AI (SOUN), Uber (UBER), and MicroStrategy (MSTR).

Key guests include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy Executive Chairman

3:20 p.m. ET - Eric Freedman, U.S. Bank Asset Management Group Chief Investment Officer

3:30 p.m. ET - Sassine Ghazi, Synopsys CEO

3:45 p.m. ET - Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Founder

4:20 p.m. ET - David Swartz, Morningstar Equity Analyst