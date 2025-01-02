Tesla Q4 deliveries, bond market volatility: Market Domination

It's a new year, but the same old stock market! Join Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton as they cover the biggest trending stocks and speak to Wall Street analysts in the final trading hour of 2025's first session.

Charles Schwab Chief Fixed Income Strategist Kathy Jones joins Market Domination to discuss her bond market (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) outlook for 2025 and how further bond volatility could come into play.

IDX Advisors Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Ben McMillan highlights the next possible catalysts for bitcoin (BTC-USD), especially as President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration nears.

Other top trending stocks on the Yahoo Finance platform include Cloudflare (NET), Amazon (AMZN), Lyft (LYFT), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG).

