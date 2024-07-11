Tesla hikes prices in Europe over China EV tariffs

STORY: Tesla is hiking prices for some cars in Europe, and it says the EU’s new tariffs on China-made vehicles are to blame.

Model 3 cars in markets including Germany, Spain and the Netherlands are now over $1,600 more expensive.

The increase comes after Brussels put tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs imported from China.

That hits the Model 3, which Tesla makes in Shanghai.

However, Elon Musk’s firm has been classed as cooperating with the European probe into Chinese subsidies.

That has won it a lower tariff of 20.8%.

BMW wants a similar reduction for its electric Minis, which are also made in China.

They are currently subject to the highest duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tariffs are provisional, in force while the EU conducts its probe.

It says Chinese makers benefit from excessive subsidies, making it hard for European firms to compete.

Beijing rejects the claim, saying its firms are winning based on productivity and technology.

The EU is expected to make a final decision on the duties in November.