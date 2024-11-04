Tesla EV sales in China fall 5.3% in October

Tesla's (TSLA) EV sales in China have fallen by 5.3% year-over-year for the month of October. Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith dive into Tesla's latest vehicle deliveries print and the growing competition between the EV maker and China's own BYD Co. (BYDDY) — among other domestic automakers in China — as the latter leans further into vehicle affordability.

Sales of the company China made EVs falling more than 5% year over year in October deliveries of model three and model Y cars made in China fell more than 22% from the previous month here.

It's actually also a byd story.

Byd taking up so much and increasingly getting more market share for its affordable evs within China and for some of the subsidies as well that buyers within that region are able to then cash in for some of the homegrown company cars.

Uh and Byd, one of the main kind of components within the mind share of the consumer right now within that region, they're certainly being able to benefit.

Uh Even though you're taking a look at the past five days, them being down by about 4% Tesla over that period is down by about 7.5%.

Uh But ultimately Byd, when they said, and when they released their third quarter earnings.

They said that they had surpassed Tesla's revenues in ev sales for the first time here.

Although it's important to put this move here in context because yes, we are seeing a bit of a drop here this morning, but we are still well off of where we were ahead of Tesla's most recent earnings results when we were trading right around 213, 214 share.

So here we are this morning, at least right around 244 still significantly off of those levels.

But this is a bit a bit concerning, right.

We've heard time and time again, Elon Musk, talk about the importance of China just just what ultimately that region means for Tesla's growth story here down the road.

So the fact that they are facing increasing tough domestic competition, not only from BYD, but from a number of those domestic players inside of China, clearly that is a bit worrisome and I think you can extrapolate that and say it's a bit worrisome for many of these players coming out of the US when you talk about for GM and just exactly what that means for some of the inroads there down the line.

But again, when you take a look at Tesla, the fact that we did see a drop of five a year, a year over year drop of 5% for the previous month of September, we're looking a drop of more than 20%.

So a drop of that magnitude obviously is catching the streets at attention and why we are seeing shares off just about 2% here this morning.