Tesla earnings, McDonald's woes: Market Takeaways

All three of the major averages (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) closed lower on Wednesday. One of the biggest movers was McDonald' (MCD) which fell 5% after an E. coli outbreak was traced back to its Quarter Pounder sandwiches.

After the close, shares of Tesla (TSLA) soared after the EV giant posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer joins Anchor Josh Lipton on Asking For a Trend to examine the trading day.

Stocks closing lower.

Today's trade with tech stocks leading those losses.

Job finances Josh Schafer joins us now with the trading day takeaways.

Josh.

Hey, Josh.

Yeah, It was a tough day for all three major averages, specifically Tech and I want to start there and just take a look at some of the market action we've been watching.

So the NASDAQ was down over 1% At one point during the day.

It was actually down 2%.

You see, you get your little bit of a recovery here, but really, Josh, what I want to get into beyond just what the major average have been doing is sort of some of the uncertainty we've been seeing in the market in a couple of different areas here.

So first, I'm gonna take us to the 10 year Tino if I can get to it and you see 10 year Tino coming in at 4.24% that's a pretty significant increase from what we saw earlier this year.

And really over the last couple of months, you've had a big tick higher here.

Remember?

We talked about maybe 4.5 being a number to watch here a line in the sand.

We're not there yet, but we're kind of quick approaching it.

And it seems like this is starting to catch investor attention.

Now, you take a look at that and one way to measure it, Sort of.

The volatility we're seeing in this is to take a look at our move index here.

So this is the volatility within the bond market.

You can see that hitting 129.

That is the highest level we've seen this index at since December of last year.

So right now, it feels like just some uncertainty overall, perhaps building in the market.

We were talking to Josh about how much is about to come at investors.

I mean, you know, it's big tech earnings.

I got a big jobs report.

I got the election.

I got the Fed.

I mean, maybe some of this, too.

After a rally, you're thinking, Why step in front of them?

It's a very busy two weeks, right?

And I don't think you can overlook that right now.

Most of the companies that fell today I'll go back to our sector board here and take a look inside the NASDAQ 100 most of the companies that fell today report next week, Right?

We haven't heard a lot from these companies recently, but you're going to hear from them, right?

Look at all your red here.

Several of these companies are going to be reporting next week, giving you more of a fundamental story.

So overall it does feel like a little bit of wait and see that jobs report.

Election fed a lot of uncertainty, so maybe choppiness is going to be sort of the direction for the market moving forward.

Schafer Point number two McDonald's got whacked today.

It was down 10% actually recovered a little bit to 5% on a report from the CDC that they have an E coli outbreak.

Now it remains a little bit unclear.

It's seems how widespread this could be.

Our Brook de Palmer reported that they have removed burgers at about 1/5 of their stores, but when you take a look at McDonald's shares, you can see your big decline here again down 5%.

Josh.

What stuck out to me about this one was the initial move.

Yesterday it was off 10% after hours felt like a little bit of market panic almost of Oh boy, E Coli And it reminded me of Chipotle.

Remember the 2015 Chipotle Outbreaks?

What we're looking at here, This is where they had the E coli outbreak.

It took Chipotle four years for the stock to get back to that 0.2 straight years of annual revenue declines.

Not to say that's what's happening to McDonald's, but I think that perhaps speaks to the fear investors feel in the food space when they hear the word E. Coli Shafer Bullet point number three Bullet point number three.

Josh, I clicked out of it here.

We're going to move over.

Bull Point number three is gonna be a look at Tesla.

So Tesla taking off after hours right now.

Last time I looked, shares are up about 9% on an earnings beat and what I wanted to highlight here 9% is an abnormal move for Tesla of earnings.

So this is the last couple of quarters you can see move down a lot about 10% when they've had a good report.

It was up 12% here.

So if we see that big move carried into tomorrow, not necessarily anything large to take away there for Tesla that Oh, that's an outsized move.

Kind of typical for Tesla to see a big move post.

We were talking to analysts on the show.

Covers the name.

After the print, he was saying he was actually looking for kind of some wins and losses in this print.

He just saw wins and margin.

I mean, there's a few different puts and takes with margin X credit coming in better than expected.

Um, and you know, that was gonna be his first question of musk on the call is what leverage you pull to make that happen.

Earnings coming in better than expected, right?

Tesla does not beat on earnings that often you look over the last six quarters.

I believe they missed on five of them.

So for them to have better profitability than the street projected.

And remember, it's a company that trades at a pretty high multiple.

That's usually an impressive metric for a company like Tesla, although we have to wait and see what CEO Elon Musk says on the call, right?

5.

30.

Eastern Joshua.

Thank you.