Tesla earnings kick off 'massive year ahead,' Ives says

Tesla (TSLA) is set to report fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, alongside other Big Tech reports.

Wedbush Securities managing director and global head of technology research Dan Ives shares his expectations for Big Tech earnings with Morning Brief co-hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith.

Amid uncertainty about what President Donald Trump's second term means for both the electric vehicle (EV) space and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's newfound role in US politics, Ives says he's focused on Tesla's potential in the autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI) space.

"I think 90% of what's going to drive the stock is the autonomous and the AI future because that's the ultimate story here," the analyst says. "The autonomous piece could be worth $1 trillion alone."

Given the expected switch up in EV regulation under President Trump as well as Musk's role in the Trump administration, Ives says, "I think the stock is actually underestimating what this is going to do to the story in terms of cyber cabs, autonomous [full self-driving] FSD robotics. And that's why I think there's a $2 trillion market cap."

Ives adds, "Next week starts what I believe is going to be a massive year ahead."

