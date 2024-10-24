Advertisement
Stock market today:

TESLA'S POST-EARNINGS SURGE LIFTS NASDAQ AS DOW EXTENDS LOSSES

U.S. mortgage rates hit highest levels since August

Tesla earnings help drive markets higher, new home sales rise in September: Yahoo Finance Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) are recovering after Tesla’s (TSLA) third quarter earnings topped estimates. The upbeat result sent a wave of positivity on Wall Street as investors now await the rest of the “Magnificent Seven” earnings. Shares of UPS (UPS) are also climbing after topping third quarter earnings expectations. Meanwhile, new home sales rose during September, increasing 4.1% from August and 6.3% year over year. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include QuantumScape (QS), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX).

Key guests include:
3:00 p.m. ET - Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist
3:45 p.m. ET - Danielle Hale, Realtor.com Chief Economist
4:00 p.m. ET - Michael Green, Simplify Asset Management Chief Strategist
4:15 p.m. ET - Kunal Kapoor, Morningstar CEO
4:45 p.m. ET - Pat Kinsel, Proof CEO and Founder