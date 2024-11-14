Tesla, Bitcoin retreat, Wall Street eyes Powell speech: Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin and Tesla are giving back some gains on Thursday after the election of President-elect Donald Trump led to a widespread stock market rally of "Trump trade" names. This comes as Republicans secured control of the House, resulting in a Republican-led sweep of the presidency, Senate, and House.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak later this afternoon.

Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include The Walt Disney Company, Super Micro Computer, and ASML Holding.

Key guests include:

3:05 p.m. ET Paul Hickey, Bespoke Investment Group Co-Founder

3:35 p.m. ET David Seif, Nomura Chief Economist for Developed Markets

4:05 p.m. ET Mike Dickson, Horizon Investments Head of Research & Quantitative Strategies

4:25 p.m. ET Robbie Whelan, The Wall Street Journal Reporter

4:35 p.m. ET Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management Founder and Chief Investment Officer