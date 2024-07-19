Tesla, Alphabet, Visa earnings, June PCE data: What to watch

Market Domination Overtime Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the biggest market stories to watch next week.

Big Tech earnings are on deck as reports from Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and IBM (IBM) are expected.

June's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — will be released on Friday. Economists expect overall PCE and core PCE to tick up slightly.

Visa (V), Verizon (VZ), Coca-Cola (KO), AbbVie (ABBV), Stellantis (STLA), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Comcast (CMCSA),are also expected to report their earnings.

Time now for to watch next week.

Earning season really does heat up.

Big Jack earning is coming in throughout the week and all eyes will be on Tesla.

The EV makers announcing second quarter results at the close on Tuesday.

Investors are going to listen for any updates on the company's delayed robo taxi event also on Tuesday, Google parent alphabet report second quarter earnings after the bell and taking a look at the economy, personal consumption expenditures that PC, the preferred inflation G that's coming out on Friday, economists forecast both overall P CE and core PC will take up slightly.

The new June print will be another key piece of economic data as traders look forward towards September for a potential rate cut and finally getting some more corporate earnings next week including these of Horizon and Coca Cola among others, Coca Cola reporting on Tuesday and expecting the C of the post slower organic revenue growth for the second quarter.