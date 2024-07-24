Tesla, Alphabet, LVMH under pressure on earnings: 3 Things

Tesla (TSLA) stock is falling in pre-market trading after reporting mixed second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, expecting a "notably lower" growth rate throughout 2024.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares are also down in extended hours despite narrowly topping earnings estimates and seeing a promising performance from its cloud segment.

French fashion company LVMH (MC.PA), the parent of brands such as Marc Jacobs and Dior, reports a pullback from core Chinese consumers, contributing to its second quarter revenue decline year-over-year.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Second quarter earnings underwhelmed investors, shares of the EV maker falling after reporting mixed results and posting its fourth straight quarter of disappointing profits.

The company said its growth rate in 2024 will be notably lower than what it achieved recently as the way for more cheaper s and a boost in sales may only come next year.

As usual must double down on Robotaxis and self driving on the analysts call claiming Tesla's long term value lies in autonomy.

I recommend anyone who doesn't believe that Tesla was sold, vehicle autonomy should cheap, not called Tesla stock.

They should sell a Tesla stock.

We're also watching shares of alphabet fall in free market trading.

Investors are overlooking the tech giants better than expected earnings after youtube ad revenue came in below expectations.

The company also warned that capital expenses would remain relatively high for the year in the second quarter alone.

Alphabet spent over $13 billion above estimates of just over $12 billion.

However, the company did see some bright spots.

Alphabets cloud business continued to pick up steam topping the 1 billion dollar market in operating profit for the first time alphabet.

Shares are up 30% year to date and the demand for luxury might be stalling.

Shares of LV.

Mh are falling after second quarter sales fell 1% from a year ago.

Lb Mh is struggling to win back Chinese consumers as more shoppers pull back on spending the results, driving fears that the company is falling victim to a broader slowdown in the luxury goods market following a surge in demand in the aftermath of the pandemic.