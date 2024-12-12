Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta — Magnificent 7 stocks hit new highs: Yahoo Finance

The “Magnificent Seven” are still dominating the market. Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) all hit new highs in Wednesday’s trading and helped push the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) above 20,000. Investors are looking to see if that rally continues on Thursday. Also rallying is bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is trading back above $100,000. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Uber (UBER), Costco (COST), and GameStop (GME).
Key guests include:
9:45 a.m. ET - Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines CEO
10:05 a.m. ET - Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab Senior Investment Strategist
10:30 a.m. ET - Alex Blostein, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research Senior Analyst
10:40 a.m. ET - Hessam Nadji, Marcus & Millichap CEO
11:15 a.m. ET - Chris Gannatti, WisdomTree Global Head of Research