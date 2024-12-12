Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta — Magnificent 7 stocks hit new highs: Yahoo Finance

The “Magnificent Seven” are still dominating the market. Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) all hit new highs in Wednesday’s trading and helped push the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) above 20,000. Investors are looking to see if that rally continues on Thursday. Also rallying is bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is trading back above $100,000. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Uber (UBER), Costco (COST), and GameStop (GME).

Key guests include:

9:45 a.m. ET - Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines CEO

10:05 a.m. ET - Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab Senior Investment Strategist

10:30 a.m. ET - Alex Blostein, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research Senior Analyst

10:40 a.m. ET - Hessam Nadji, Marcus & Millichap CEO

11:15 a.m. ET - Chris Gannatti, WisdomTree Global Head of Research