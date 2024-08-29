Telegram CEO, OpenAI, Nvidia watch parties: 3 Top Stories

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been charged by French prosecutors on claims that the encrypted messaging platform enabled organized criminals to carry out unlawful transactions and distribution of illicit content.

OpenAI, which Microsoft (MSFT) holds a 49% stake in, is opening itself up for another funding round that gave the company a $100 billion dollar valuation, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Thrive Capital is set to lead the new funding round with an investment of $1 billion.

Nvidia (NVDA) investors have begun to throw watch parties at local bars, turning screens on to watch the chipmaking giant's latest quarterly report.

Catalysts anchors Brad Smith and Alexandra Canal break down these trending stories.

We're taking a closer look at some trending stories on Yahoo finance.

First, we gotta get to this one starting with bad news for the messaging app.

Telegram, the company's Ceo Pavel Dav is being charged in France, prosecutors accusing him of enabling organized criminals to carry out unlawful transactions on the platform here.

And we do know that this was issued Wednesday just after um on well coming into custody by police there.

But you have to remember the platform itself.

Telegram has been used because of its encryption and that is actually unfortunately making it a little bit more of especially internationally here, a use case for cyber crime and that's where there has been more of the allegations that have led to these preliminary charges as well.

Yeah, Telegram did post a statement on the platform saying in part quote, it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner a responsible for abuse of that platform.

Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information.

They're waiting for a prompt resolution of the situation.

Meanwhile, French authorities noted almost total lack of response from telegram to legal requests here.

So I think when we think about the future of this company, this is definitely a significant overhang.

I mean, the moderation on the platform minimal at best.

Um And even as you think about where uh the response is going to be from the company, of course, it's gonna double down on what its platform is used for.

But I think more broadly here, Europe, we've got to remember has some of the strictest internet use laws in the world.

I mean, uh of course, you could put and bring uh CCP back into conversation there.

But all those things considered to be interesting where these proceedings play out how they play out.

And if there's anything from a settlement all the way back to now, a severe criminal charge for Duo as well, we'll see exactly what those proceedings.

Something we'll be watching closely here.

Another story that we're keeping an eye on is open A I it's reportedly a new talks for a new funding round that would value the company at $100 billion.

That's according to the Wall Street Journal, thrive capital is reportedly planning to lead the round with a billion dollar investment.

And of course, Microsoft is expected to put more money in here.

Now, Microsoft invested 10 billion into the start up in January 2023.

It previously had invested 13 billion into the firm since 2019.

Now, we have Microsoft holding about a 49% stake in this company.

So, you know, this would be the largest injection of capital that open A I would see.

And when you think about the valuation numbers here, the fact that we could be at over $100 billion valuation for this company.

That's, that's a crazy number to wrap your mind around.

It's hectic corn status.

We could be looking at the fifth Hectic Corn Company, you know, as of November 2023 there were really only four Bytedance ant group spacex Shean.

And so we were talking about what IP OS would look like for those names.

We could potentially have 1/5 Hectic Corn for those who are really interested in mythical creatures related to the stock market or just the uh broader business land escape as a whole here.

Uh So this $100 billion market or, or actually the funding valuation, uh if they were to come public in any near term, which I mean, they seem very well capitalized, doesn't seem like they'll need to go public and they've already got some very uh great publicly traded companies that are involved within this funding over the years as well.

Microsoft, of course, being one of the namesakes there and they were privately fund valued at around 6 billion according to the journal.

So significant jump up with this funding around 100%.

Well, NVIDIA, we're also tracking that here today, NVIDIA earnings have become like a Thursday night football game with some investors, throwing, watch parties at bars here.

And I mean, this is what's next and people who wanna know what to do with their money perhaps watching, yeah, tell your local bar to just fire up Yahoo Finance.

Why not?

Yeah, they had CMEC Bloomberg.

They had all these different financial outlets out there and people were chatting about their investment positions.

There was this camaraderie when the earnings report dropped, it just speaks to the enthusiasm that the A I boom has really driven across the sector here.

And, and I think this is something that we're going to see more and more of over the years.

Well, I mean, look, we better, we better because I mean, more gen Z millennials, we've got access to content at our fingertips and everybody does out there.

But as long as you're kind of consuming and taking in some of the video realm as well, I mean, you don't have to purchase a Sunday ticket to watch this.

So, you know, just tell him to throw on Yahoo Finance and we're good to go.

