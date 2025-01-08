Tech stocks pressured, Wall Street eyes Fed Minutes: Yahoo Finance

Top tech names, including Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), and AMD (AMD), are searching for gains following a rough trading day yesterday. Quantum computing is also facing continued pressure this morning, with companies such as Rigetti (RGTI) and IonQ (IONQ) deep in the red. Wall Street is keeping an eye on the Fed today. The central bank is set to release the minutes from its latest interest rate meeting at 2 p.m. ET today. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Moderna (MRNA), Aurora Innovation (AUR), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Key guests include

9 a.m. ET - Stephanie Roth, Wolfe Research Chief Economist

10 a.m. ET - Ken Mahoney, Mahoney Asset Management CEO

10:20 a.m. ET - Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO

11 a.m. ET - Nela Richardson, ADP Chief Economist

