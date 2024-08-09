Tech still reigns, bond yields bounce back: Market trends

Despite a volatile week on Wall Street, investors still seem to love tech. Semiconductor stocks closed largely in the green, despite Nvidia (NVDA) falling 2.3%. Meanwhile, bond yields are bouncing back after coming under pressure last week.

Jared Blikre breaks down his biggest takeaways from the trading week.

The S and P 500 NASDAQ cap.

A major comeback on Wall Street nearly wiping out the week's losses in a wild turnaround.

Yahoo finance his very own, Jared Bli Reed joins now with more on the trading day takeaways, Jared.

Thank you, Josh.

What a week and guess what?

Investors still love tech B of A crunched.

The numbers and tech has now seen inflows for six straight weeks.

So this week's notwithstanding, the volatility that we saw didn't really affect the market, at least the tech and the flows that we're talking about that much had a lot of effects on the market.

So this is a semiconductor space over the last five days.

Lots of green and video is red.

But what impresses me is that we were able to eke out some gains here and even some outside in games in a lot of these names, Intel down 8% Super Micro 18.

So there were some big losses, but a lot of the losses are just earning stories are not really wrapped up in uh the, the volatility and the trade that went on here is software you're going to see probably more green than red if we go to the equal weight.

So my point is, I mean, you look at the sector action, I was noting this 30 minutes ago, there are no big numbers here.

1.6% to the downside of materials, industrials up 1.3%.

These are small numbers.

So you're watching the flow is any other, any other trends?

We should be watching bonds overseas.

So let me show you what Michael Hartnett's team over at B of A showed or found this week in flows high yield bonds.

We're seeing a lot of outflows most since October 23.

So the credit risk now that's, that's a different type of risk in the bond market.

Investors don't want that they're not liking bank loans.

So that's another credit risk tips seeing the largest inflows since April 22 that tells me that investors are worried about inflation.

Why would that be, you know, the fed is going to cut rates maybe by 50 basis points.

So that's where that comes from.

Nobody likes European stocks, nothing new there.

Financials biggest outflow since November 23 could have some things to do with the yield curve going on right there.

And then tech six weeks of inflows, that's kind of back where we started.

So that, that about caps the weeks and flows here.

Give me Jerry Bluff point number two, you bet bonds bond yields are bouncing back.

And so let's take a look at the yield curve here.

I have a handy dandy purple is where we are.

Now.

The pink is where we were a week ago and you can see we're a bit higher here.

Now, this may seem strange why are bond yields higher when we're talking about the fed lowering rates?

That's because they were coming from depressed levels last week.

So let me just show you what happened with the 10 year T note yield over the last few weeks.

And in fact, I'll just bring up a chart of the year to date price action in the 10 year.

Uh Hard to see that.

So let me put the line on.

There you go.

So this is what happened this week, but this big drop, that's what happened last week.

And let's forget, let's not forget that the BO JB OJ, the Bank of Japan, it was last week that they uh that they raised interest rates over in Japan.

So I think that dynamic explains that.

And when you're watching the bond market, right, Jared, what are you watching for?

You know, possible sign of distress.

I'll tell you what I'm looking at the 30 year.

Here's the 30 year recently touched four down here almost intraday, I believe it did.

That's at the very bottom.

You can see that's where it started the year.

If 4% cracks in the 30 year, that kind of brings on the recession scenario.

So that's when we're worried about the fed, cutting 100 basis points because things have hit the and that's what we do not want to happen.

So 30 or 4% that's what I'm watching there.

All right.

Final pullet point.

Jared the return.

Yes.

So, uh let's go back to Monday.

This was when we had the biggest drop in the effects, Kerry trade.

We've gone over this a few times.

Um So I'm not gonna go over it again, but it was the biggest disruption, the biggest deleveraging event in the Kerry trade since March of 2020 that's what caused all of this.

And again, it has to do with the difference, difference in the US and the Japanese interest rates.

Japan's all the way down here us is all the way up here.

Um So I think, you know, there is a possibility that this reignites next week.

Yeah, I, I was gonna ask you as we end of the week and I was hoping you to say this is all over, right?

Rearview mirror.

Don't have to worry about it.

You know, I'm a little bit concerned that it could reignite last uh next week.

Here's a year to date and this is a really big drop in currency terms.

I'm gonna zoom and I'm gonna go over the last 10 days and here we have uh 146 is kind of emerging as a key level.

That's like right down here.

You can see that we've uh kind of broken this trend line.

So we've had, we don't have downside momentum yet, but if we develop downside momentum, excuse me, and that would be below 146 then the real level we gotta worry about is 141.

If that goes next week, we're gonna see more, more turmoil in the markets.

That simple, Jerry Booker.

Thank you, buddy.

Excellent.