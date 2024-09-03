Tech may not be market leader through year-end: Strategist

The technology sector (XLK) has been a main driver of markets, but can this trend continue into a period of market uncertainty (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC)? Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez joins Morning Brief to discuss her outlook on why she believes tech is due for a downturn.

Fernandez acknowledges that tech has been a leading force in markets. However, she advises investors to trim these positions as markets enter a clear period of uncertainty and potential volatility (^VIX). She doesn't believe that tech will continue to lead throughout 2024, stating, "I think you're gonna see some broadening out in some of those other sectors," highlighting areas like financials (XLF).

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

In in past cutting cycles, we've seen tech be one of the beneficiaries.

Are you expecting something similar this time around?

I mean, especially considering the run up that we've seen really driven by so much kind of excitement and exuberance over exuberance if some have called it for the A I trade right now.

Yes.

So tech has had such a strong run.

I mean, in our opinion, what we're doing is we're actually trimming those names as I mentioned a moment ago and using that uh for an opportunity to go into other areas.

So is tech gonna be the leader going forward?

I, I mean, look A I has a long runway to it.

And so I think there will be a lot of beneficiaries of A I over the course of the next few years.

Do I think they're gonna lead at the end of this year?

I think you're gonna see a little bit more broadening out in some of those other sectors.

We talked about financials being one of our favorite, especially as you see some dis inversion of the yield curve um and seeing yields maybe move a little bit higher but continuing a longer trend probably down from here.

Victoria.

It's great to see you here.

Thanks for making the trip all the way from Texas Lone Star State.

You know, we got a little uh we got, we got some cool seasonality that's really rolling through right now, early September.

So hopefully we appreciate the breeze that we feel good out there.

It just for you, Victoria Fernandez, Chief Market Strategist over at Crossmark Global Investments.

Thanks so much.