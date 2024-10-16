TD Cowen upgrades Universal Health Services to Buy. Here's why.

TD Cowen upgraded Universal Health Services stock (UHS) from Hold to Buy, catapulting its price target from $220 to $283 per share. Market Domination anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton discuss TD Cowen's analyst note referencing the expansion of state directed payment (SDP).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Well, TD Cowan is upgrading universal health services from hold to buy the note.

They're highlighting upside from medical payments in particular.

And this one caught our eye because we have seen a lot of activity in the medical market.

This week, we had United Health Care, the giant health insurer yesterday coming out with results that missed estimates because of medical costs going up the hospital capitals yesterday including Universal Rose.

So interesting to see this note here today.

Uh The analysts saying that future ebita upside is under appreciated by investors in particular, the contribution from Medicaid State directed payment program.

Yes, stocks already had a nice run here Julie year to date, but they're piling in.

I clearly see, see better times ahead for this one.

Um I'm just looking for the average the target here they go to 2 83 83 average targets about 245 and s coming up by the way, October 24th circle the date.

Yes.