TD Cowen upgrades BlackBerry to Buy on valuation

TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry (BB) to Buy from Hold, citing the company’s low valuation and improvement in free cash flow generation. The firm underscored the potential of Internet of Things (IoT) growth — setting a target price of just $4 for the stock.

This post was written by Josh Lynch