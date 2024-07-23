TD Cowen calls Pentair 'strong' after Q2 earnings beat

TD Cowen has issued an optimistic research note on Pentair (PNR) following the company's robust second-quarter earnings report. Despite facing challenges that could impact its revenue, the investment firm characterizes the water treatment company as "strong."

A TD Cowan is out with a new note on Pentair and analysts saying the company is strong in the face of top line pressure after reporting solid second quarter earnings.

And also what's important here is that we've heard from some other companies within the pool ecosystem that have not been so good.

Pool Corp Leslie's.

Those companies have been negative in their commentary ground results.

So as the folks at TD count point out, the expectations were pretty low going into this.

And so the fact that the numbers were better really is a relief here, Yes, a performance better than feared.

Uh, they talk about how growth in pool volumes uh, flat industrial helped offset continued weakness in the residential and commercial businesses, Companies saying expect stronger margin expansion than previously guided.

Come on in, the water is fine.