Tax filing tips: How to boost your return and avoid penalties

Tax season is upon us, and taxpayers are seeking strategies to maximize their returns while minimizing their tax burden. Wealth! Host Alexandra Canal breaks down some essential tips, exploring ways to avoid penalties and highlighting tax credits that viewers may be eligible to claim.

It's now time for our we tip of the day and today we're taking a look at improving your tax picture with the deadline to make moves to reduce your 2024 taxes just around the corner first up.

Be sure to evaluate your paycheck withholding or quarterly payments to avoid underpayment penalties.

Filers must pay at least 90% of the tax shown on the return for the tax year.

Another way to avoid these penalties for 2024 is to pay an amount equal to either 100% or 110% of your 2023 taxes depending on your adjusted gross income for filers paying quarterly estimated taxes.

January 15th 2025 is the payment due date for the September 1st to December 31st payment period.

As for reducing your taxable income, filers can either go with the standard deduction which is a fixed amount for 2024.

The standard deduction is $29,200 for married joint filers and 14,600 bucks for singles or taxpayers can choose to itemize their deductions using schedule a to determine and calculate items qualifying for deductions lastly consider taking a look at tax credits while deductions lower taxable income.

A tax credit typically is a dollar for dollar reduction of the income tax owed.

One type of credit to look at is the home energy tax credits.

In 2023 3.4 million filers claimed more than $8 billion in it's tied to improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

Now, these credits fall into two categories, the energy efficient home improvement credit, and the residential clean energy credit.

Both of these so credit amounts and types of qualifying expenses expanded by the inflation reduction act of 2022.

So make sure to keep those in mind when you file.