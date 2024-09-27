The tax extension deadline is October 15. How you can take action.

If you received a tax extension in April, the due date is October 15 — just over two weeks away. Tom O’Saben, National Association of Tax Professionals director of tax content, joins Wealth! to break down how you can take action.

O’Saben notes that it is crucial to pay your taxes on time to avoid any penalties, which could be as much as 5% per month. In addition, failure to pay the penalty could end up being as much as 25% of the tax itself. He warns that the statute of limitations for the IRS to audit a return is unlimited for returns that aren't filed, compared to the normal three-year window.

If you don't have the ability to pay your taxes in full, O’Saben notes that you can work out a payment plan with the IRS. "The IRS doesn't want to pull up to your house in a black sedan and pull you away for not paying your taxes. They want to work with you," he explains. The IRS offers both short-term and long-term payment plans.

While these plans usually charge about 8% interest, O’Saben highlights that it is "a lot cheaper than trying to put your tax debt on a credit card or getting a personal loan in a quick turnaround here."

He adds that getting on a payment plan can help you plan for next year's taxes: "If we can kind of rectify the situation now and get that moving, then you might be better off in the future. So we can be a little bit reactive and proactive at the same time."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

If you received a tax extension in April and the due day is just over two weeks away on October 15th, we're breaking down everything you need to know.

And joining me now is Tom Osan National Association of Tax Professionals, Director of tax content.

So I Tom, how important is this deadline?

And what happens if you miss it?

Well, it really is important because you just hit the nail on the head that the April 15th filing an extension is an extension in time to file, not in time to pay.

Story continues

So we've had the clock ticking on any balance due since, since April the 15th.

So we're really going to get that return filed for a couple of reasons.

One, so we can stop the clock ticking on the failure to file penalties, which could be as much as 5% per month.

But we still have the issue of that failure to pay penalty, which also can, yes, the two, the two combination can end up being as much as 25% of the tax.

And I want to say something more when it comes to the standpoint of getting that tax return filed.

I think many times human nature tells us that.

Well, if I don't have the money to pay, I just won't go ahead and file.

And I think that's really a mistake because one of the things that happens is, well, there's a couple of things that happened.

One is that the statute of limitations.

In other words, the IRS ability to come back and challenge what was on that return for a return that isn't filed.

The statute is unlimited when it's typically three years after you file a return.

When you don't file a return, the IRS has an open window forever.

The second thing is if you want to, for example, work out some kind of a payment plan with the IRS.

The first thing they have to have is the return.

And what I do is I liken that to imagine going to the bank to borrow money.

And the bank says, well, we need some documentation.

Why don't I have any documentation?

I just want you to lend me money because II I conduct myself well or I speak well, well, that's the same thing at the IRS.

The IRS says, yeah, we'll work with you.

But the first thing we gotta have was we gotta have that return.

So we know what we're looking at.

And Tom, you mentioned one of those common misconceptions that if I file for an extension, I don't have to pay, but that is not the case.

Let's say you applied for that extension, but you didn't submit an estimated payment on your taxes.

What's the first step you should be making the first step you should be making.

Number one, like I said, is to file the return because the, the horse is out of the barn now because the interest and the failure to file penalties have been accu have been accumulating since April 15th.

That was the due date.

So the fact of the matter is let's get that return filed and at least get that failure to file penalty stopping.

And then once the return is filed, work with the IRS to get the, to get the payments in.

And there's a variety of means to go ahead and do that and, and let's dig into some of those options because what if you're someone that, that can't pay or struggling to pay, what options are available to you?

That's really a great question, Alexander and I, and I think that's the point that, that our viewers should really take away is that, listen, the IRS doesn't wanna pull up to your house in a black sedan and pull you away for not paying your taxes.

They wanna work with you.

And the graphics graphics says it all, let's say, first of all, let's get the return filed by October 15th, even if you don't have the money on that day from the standpoint of the IRS even asking, hey, where's the money?

It's probably a 4 to 6 week process.

Again, interest is still accruing, but you've got some time to get that, get that money together.

Secondly, then again, as the graphic shows once the return is filed, you can then apply for a short term payment plan or maybe even a long term payment plan.

I especially like the second one, the long term payment plan saying that if you can satisfy that debt within 72 months, that's six years.

Ladies and gentlemen, the IRS will likely accept that payment installment plan.

The IRS is going to charge interest a couple of factors that I want to throw out there, but their interest rates are running at about 8% which personally, I think is a lot cheaper than trying to put your tax debt on a credit card or getting a personal loan uh in a quick turnaround here.

And then um secondly, you know, the, the idea that being that we have that time to get it paid and maybe that'll help us planning for next year.

In other words, if we can put 2023 on a payment plan now, well, guess what's right around the corner in a little more than six months, 2024 tax returns are due.

So if we can kind of rectify the situation now, um and, and get that moving, then you might be better off in the future.

So we can be a little bit reactive and proactive at the same time.