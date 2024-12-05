Tax cuts among Trump admin's 'very top priorities': Stephen Moore

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to fill out his checklist of Cabinet and regulatory nominations ahead of his return to the White House in January, what other economic policies besides tariff proposals does the incoming president have planned? Trump picked Peter Navarro — who previously served on the White House Trade Council in Trump's prior administration — to be his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

"I understand tariffs are taxes, tariffs can be very dangerous. But what Trump is talking about is increasing tariffs on things that are made in, say, China or Europe. And reducing income taxes on things that are made here in the United States," The Heritage Foundation Senior Visiting Fellow in Economics Stephen Moore tells Madison Mills and Josh Schafer.

"If it's something made in Pennsylvania or Ohio and Michigan, why not give a tax advantage to that rather than things that are coming in from countries like China?"

Moore, who also served as Trump's 2016 campaign adviser and co-authored the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 tax policies, goes on to discuss Trump's approach to tax policy, calling it one of the new administration's "very top priorities."

