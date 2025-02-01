Tariffs, Amazon earnings, Jobs data: What to Watch next week

Asking for a Trend host Josh Lipton previews next week's top market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) events.

The market and economical impacts of President Donald Trump's tariffs, set to be implemented on February 1, will be closely monitored.

A wave of high-profile earnings reports is scheduled next week, featuring tech and media giants, such as Palantir (PLTR), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Disney (DIS), and Amazon (AMZN).

The labor market will take center stage with Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data due out on Tuesday, followed by Friday's jobs report. Economists anticipate the addition of 150,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in January.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Angel Smith