Tariff sell-off: Still 'good amount of time' before effects appear

US stocks (^GSPC, ^IXIC, ^DJI) move lower Monday morning, shaken by concerns over President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs imposed on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico.

Ritholtz Wealth Management chief market strategist Callie Cox joins Morning Brief to provide insights on how investors should respond. She notes that while the immediate reaction might be to sell, investors should approach the situation cautiously as tariff impacts could take time to fully materialize.

"Tariffs have far-reaching effects across the economy. I want to remind people though... we still have a good amount of time before these tariffs actually come into effect. And the news is moving so quickly, so I wouldn't be so sure tariffs are going to happen and last for a while” Cox explains.

Cox advises that European stocks could be a strategic hedge, given the current focus on Canada, Mexico, and China. When discussing multinational companies, she warns that a strong US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB) could further pressure stocks with international exposure: "You have to be a little picky here. You have to understand exactly what the tariff effects could be."

This post was written by Josh Lynch