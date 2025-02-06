Tariff policy impacts, Skyworks stock tumbles: Catalysts

Catalysts co-hosts Madison Mills and Seana Smith examine the current market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) uncertainty and investor sentiment.

President Donald Trump's proposed tariff policy has become a focal point for market dynamics, with investors grappling with the potential wide-ranging economic implications.

Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Jonathan Davidson, CFRA Research senior equity research analyst Arun Sundaram, and National Black Farmers Association founder & president John Boyd Jr. all explore how tariffs could affect different industries, including the broader economy, retail sector, and agricultural markets.

Brooks Running CEO Dan Sheridan shares the company's strategic approach to navigating market uncertainty and potential tariff-related challenges.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group head of tactical asset allocation, Brett Nelson, provides insights into how, despite political policy uncertainty, the US will remain a leader in global stock markets.

Trending tickers covered in today's show include Apple (AAPL), Maersk (AMKBY), Roblox (RBLX), and Honeywell (HON).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Angel Smith