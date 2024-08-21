Target Q2 results illustrate consumer still 'choppy': Analyst

Wall Street is eyeing the retail sector as names like Target (TGT) report earnings that came in better than expected. However, the consumer remains under pressure and actively searching for value. TD Cowen Senior Research Analyst Oliver Chen joins the Morning Brief to share his outlook on Target, which he currently has a Hold rating on.

Chen notes he is "encouraged" by Target's strong second quarter results, which showed improvements in areas like apparel and general discretionary merchandise. He cautions that "the consumer remains choppy," stating he is looking for "continued consistency at Target" before fully endorsing the stock.

Examining the broader retail landscape, Chen explains investors are seeing clear "winners and losers." He highlights that consumers are willing to spend, "but they may or may not" as inflation continues to pressure household budgets and create "a very mixed bag" in the retail space.

"The real key to success in retail is value, the value ratio to trend and what's being trend-right. The off-price market has been an exciting sector that's been constantly taking share," Chen tells Yahoo Finance.

Targets better than expected.

Second quarter earnings come as Wall Street debates, the health of the consumer, the stock has 16 hold ratings.

38 analysts cover the company, so nearly half are rating in a hole.

Now, let's compare that to Walmart, which only has three holds just 7% of the 44 for analyst ratings.

Our next guest says that, uh is actually one of those analysts with a hold on target and a buy on Walmart.

Oliver Chen TD cow and senior research analyst joins us.

Now, Oliver, did you see what you need to from target to change your rating or does it change the story for you at all?

Uh Brad, we're definitely encouraged.

So comps turned positive at plus 2% and very importantly, apparel is performing well as well as general discretionary merchandise.

Um So that's a great thing to see.

It's on easier comparisons.

Also target stock is very inexpensive to Walmart at 16 to 17 times.

Pe versus Walmart's 28 times, but the consumer remains choppy.

Um We need to see continued consistency at target.

That's what we're looking forward to.

We're hopeful that this is a great sign.

Of more to come.

Uh We'll see Oliver.

What do you think this signals about back to school shopping?

What it tells us about holiday shopping?

You mentioned the fact that you're hopeful that that this is going to be the start of a larger trend just in terms of the macroeconomic picture, I guess.

Does that make you a little bit hesitant in the fact that maybe some of those challenges aren't over here for Target?

Yeah, Shana.

So today is a big retail day.

Uh for example, the Macy's comps were down 4%.

Um So what we really see is winners and losers, we see a consumer that is willing and able to spend but they may or may not.

Um And that's really manifesting in a choppy environment.

The consumer is still definitely feeling inflation.

The consumer also has 700 billion of savings and the labor market is tight, which is good because unemployment is at a low level.

However, credit card delinquencies are up and the consumer is feeling very stretched.

So I think it's a real mixed bag back to school so far from company comments has been better than feared.

Uh That's very nice as well.

And apparel is a tough competitive market for target to see some performance out of its own.

Private brands is quite positive when we look across the consumer landscape here.

One thing that's continuing to come up right now is this value hacking that consumers are looking to do and, and you and I have talked about this in the past Oliver.

How far do you see that extending into some of the larger discount retailers and, and benefiting a TGX versus benefiting a department store that might have to churn through inventory just to figure out uh what needs to be discounted and what they could still sell at full price.

Yeah, Brad, that's a theme that, you know, well, a bougie on a budget, customized moderation, trading up, trading down looking for great duplicates.

Um That's a permanent change and consumers have more transparency than ever.

Uh The real key to success in retail is value, the value ratio to trend and what's being trend, right?

The off price market has been an exciting sector that's been constant taking share, 5 to 10 years of share from Macy's and full price department stores.

Consumers want a deal.

They look for promotions and retailers need to be faster and faster at the way they execute, especially relative to Amazon and she and and others.

So being trend, right?

And offering great prices will continue to be so important.

Costco is another idea that we like and Walmart's having more and more competitive apparel offerings.