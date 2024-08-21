Target and Macy's, Walmart-JD.com, Obamas at DNC: 3 Things

Target (TGT) shares are seeing major gains in Wednesday's pre-market trading after the retailer reported a second quarter earnings beat. Target cut prices on over 5,000 products in its inventory. On the other hand, Macy's (M) stock is falling as it cuts its full-year sales forecast.

Walmart (WMT) ends its eight-year-long partnership with Chinese e-commerce site JD.com (JD) by selling off its stake.

Lastly, the Democratic National Convention wrapped up its second day last night with speeches by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

But as you've got your countdown clock for Jackson Hole, we've got three things that you need to know to start your trading day.

Yahoo finances, Brian Sozzi, Madison Mills and Rick Newman have more.

A tale of two large retailers shares of target is surging after reporting a whopping 39 cent earnings beat after the retailer cut prices on 5000 products.

And Co Brian Cornell tells me the consumer has responded to those price cuts.

Meanwhile, Macy's reports, another quarter of declining sales of shoppers put off buying non essential items.

Company is now doubling down on its turnaround strategy a month after turning down a $6.9 billion buy out offer.

Plus sticking with those retailers, Wal Mart sells its entire stake of jd.com.

Shares of the Chinese based e commerce company are under pressure this morning that Wal Mart had raised over $3.6 billion through that sale.

As the US retailer plans to shift its focus towards its own operations in China.

That's according to their latest CC filing.

Now this is a sign of Walmart's faith in its own ability to take up more market share amongst Chinese consumers which could contribute to further growth in the company's international sales.

And we've wrapped up day two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Story continues

It was another night of fiery speeches with former President Barack Obama and former first Lady Michelle Obama being the big headliners delivering strong endorsements in support of vice President Kamala Harris's presidential candidacy.

The Obamas were not shy targeting Republican nominee Donald Trump and his policies.

Here's what Barack Obama had to say.

Donald Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them.

Day three of the DNC will kick off later tonight at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, former President, Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and VP nominee Tim Walls are on tonight's agenda.