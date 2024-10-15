Target: Investor lays out bull case for the troubled retailer

Despite some continued weakness amid consumers, Genter Capital Management CEO Dan Genter is bullish on Target (TGT). He joins Market Domination to lay out his bull case on the retailer.

"Well, Target really is still a turnaround in our position," Genter tells Yahoo Finance. He explains that one of Target's biggest issues over the last two years has been a "lack of control" over inventory, leading the company to significantly discount items. Now, the company is in a position to initiate fewer markdowns.

In addition, he notes that the company has theft under control, explaining that "the lack of enforcement of theft below $1,000 really hurt them."

Video Transcript

Target walk us through.

Why, why that one's attractive right here.

Well, Target, you know, really is still a turnaround in our position.

You know, it, it, it's got a strong dividend again.

You know, you're gonna get 3% while you wait about a 14.8 pe, the big thing for Target is their inventory and the lack of control over it.

And the, the necessary, the necessity to discount that inventory the last two years has just been killing them so that the mark downs are far less and now they finally got a control over the shrink.

You know, the, the, the lack of enforcement of theft below $1000 really hurt them.

Uh, now they have that under control with additional security measures.

It's actually turning into a positive.

And so, you know, where they are now at about a 14, 8 pe uh they're well below where they normally have been historically.

Uh There are about a 30% discount to the market.

So we think there's about 20% of upside here as they, as they go forward and, and they're well below their competitor group.

I mean, Walmart did a 20 year high, you know, Costco trading at a 46 pe versus target about a 14 8.

So it, you know, it has some legs to run here, in our opinion, Dan, thanks a lot.

Appreciate it.

Oh, you bet.

My pleasure.

Thank you for having me.