Target CEO is fighting back against retail theft and winning

Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell took the retailer’s top job in 2014, at a time when the business was struggling and coming off of a large data breach. Over the majority of Cornell’s tenure, Target has held its own against rivals Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST), and Walmart (WMT). Cornell led the company to a revenue increase of nearly 50% from 2015 to 2022, peaking at over $109B as part of a pandemic-related spending surge.

Since that peak, Target sales and profits have dipped due to a decline in discretionary spending among consumers, and other factors, including retail theft. In 2022 alone, inventory shrinkage, mostly in the form of retail theft, shaved off $700M from the company’s profits. Following a wave of high-profile ‘smash and grabs,’ including several at Target stores, Target and other retailers have leaned in to increased security and technology to not only reduce and deter theft but to make stores safer and more accessible for customers. These efforts, along with government involvement, are already having an impact, according to Cornell.

“I feel so much better today than I did a year ago, and I think it comes back to support at the federal level, at the state level and at the local level,” Cornell says. “To be clear, we do not like locking up product, but we like running stores and we want to keep our stores open. We want to make sure they're safe.”

Target was one of the first retailers to sound the alarm about retail theft and the huge drag, it was on profits or hat on profits.

Back in 2023 leading the company to close several stores across the US.

Our very own, Brian Zazi got the chance to speak with Target Ceo Brian Cornell about this issue as part of our lead this way series and he joins us now, Brian, what we learned.

This company has seen its margins under pressure in part because of retail theft.

Walmart has seen a dollar stores have seen it, but we finally got maybe what might be a breakthrough in improving trends on the theft issue.

Here's what target Ceo Brian Cornell told me to lead this way.

I feel so much better today than I did a year ago.

And I think it comes back to support at the federal level, at the state level and at the local level, national level, great support from homeland security.

You're seeing some actions at the state level, California to sign an important bill to really focus on curtailing retail crime.

We're starting to see some progress so it's encouraging, it's going to take several years to be clear.

We do not like locking up product, but we like running stores and we want to keep our stores open.

We want to make sure they're safe.

We want to make sure if you come in and you need certain items.

We've got a team member there with a key, they can unlock it and make sure you can get what you need.

We've taken the steps to control the things we can control.

So the images you're seeing on the screen, we taped this with Brian inside of uh their Jersey City store.

And I told Brian, look, I've never seen underwear and socks locked up in in cases.

Uh you know, I've seen a lot of the daily necessities like mouthwash, toothpaste, uh shaving necessities locked up at Target and other retailers.

But to see that, which I guess are daily necessity, socks and underwear.

See that locked up, I think underscores some of the challenges the retail industry has had uh as people uh on tight budgets have battled inflation the past 23 years after the pandemic uh that they would go into the stores and they take items and they take them in large quantities.

But Madison, you've been reporting on theft, Brooke Dipalma is reporting on theft and maybe we're finally starting to see a breakthrough with this is becoming less of an issue as prices come down in efforts like target what body cams, I think retailers were looking at, uh, they're working with local law enforcement.

So maybe it's deterring some of this criminal activity.

And to his point about work from the federal and local level, that's really what I heard from folks at the Department of Homeland Security that they were trying to make it a broad kind of effort from top to bottom to combat the theft that they're seeing at these stores.

So, really appreciate you bringing that to us.