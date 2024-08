Associated Press

Pakistan on Friday sent an aircraft to Tehran to repatriate the bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims who died in a bus crash in Iran while traveling to Iraq this week, officials said. The plane will also bring home 23 pilgrims who were injured in the accident Tuesday night that happened in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Nasir Shah, a government spokesman in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. All the dead and injured pilgrims hailed from various districts in Sindh, he said.