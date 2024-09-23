Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung eye new factories in UAE: WSJ

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Samsung (005930.KS) are reportedly in talks to build factory complexes in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Wall Street Journal. Top executives from Taiwan Semiconductor have visited the country and are discussing building a plant similar to some of its advanced facilities in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Samsung senior leaders have also visited the country and are exploring the possibility of new chipmaking operations there.

Let's go first to Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung reportedly in talks to build factory complexes in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Wall Street Journal, top executives from Taiwan Semiconductor have visited the country and are in discussions to build a plant on par with some of those advanced facilities in Taiwan.

And then additionally, here Samsung, senior leaders visited the country and exploring a possibility of new chip making there.

And so with that in mind, uh we're taking a look at both of these companies, I mean, the build outs of more factories and really to be able to scatter where they or at least diversify where they're able to um get supply into different regions more readily.

I think that's what some of the focus is right now in trying to make sure that they have more of these operations in international entities and nations that will welcome them at this juncture.

You know, it would be interesting to see whether or not this actually comes to fruition because they did reach out to the two companies for comment.

This is the Wall Street Journal and TS MC coming back saying that they are focused right now on the new facilities that they are currently already building, which is in the US and Japan and in Germany at the moment.

So that is where the focus lies.

We know that the Middle East has been vying to be a larger player within the chip space.

When you come to some of the moves, some of the uh offers that they have made recently, of course, this potentially backing some of that plan that was laid out by open A is Sam Allman to expand machinery and systems for the technology.

We reported on that a few months ago.

So they have been targeting the semiconductor industry here as a huge growth opportunity.

They've been doing that now for several years.

So going forward, they have struggled a bit just because this area of of the Gulf does lack some of that infrastructure that is needed in order to attract these chip makers.

Just given the fact that it costs so much money, tens of billions of dollars that it takes to construct and also just equip these facilities to the standards that they would want.

That has been one of the challenges here for the companies going forward.

But again, the projects of the scale under consideration could reportedly cost more than $100 billion.

That's according to the journal.

Yeah, I mean, and one thing that people need to remember and investors, especially as you're looking at where regionally they to bring this to fruition.

It's in the Silicon Oasis, which is Dubai or the U AES.

Big pitch for getting some of the companies most focused on cutting edge technology, whether that be in chips, whether that be in some of the digital infrastructure R and D facilities, building out new technologies, robotics and even um autonomous vehicles all out there.

That's been the big pitch and that's how they've been continuing to get some of these major partnerships trying to bring them into that region as well.