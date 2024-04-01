Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,185.25
    +18.22 (+0.08%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,243.77
    -10.58 (-0.20%)
     

  • DOW

    39,566.85
    -240.52 (-0.60%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7369
    -0.0018 (-0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.93
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,612.02
    -1,773.21 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,274.00
    +16.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,102.84
    -21.71 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3290
    +0.1230 (+2.92%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,481.25
    -16.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.65
    +0.64 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,803.09
    -566.35 (-1.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6857
    +0.0017 (+0.25%)
     

Syria, Iran Blame Israel for Deadly Attack on Damascus

WSJ

Syria and Iran accused Israel of a missile attack on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, in a possible escalation of a shadow war between Iran and Israel. Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Zuma Press