How Sweetgreen's robotic kitchen could be a game changer

Sweetgreen's wants to change up how your salad is made with its "Infinite Kitchen." The "Infinite Kitchen" is a robotic kitchen that helps customers get their food faster and allows Sweetgreen to improve its bottom line.

Sweetgreen Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Neman (SG) is joined by Yahoo Finance Reporter Brooke DiPalma to give insight into the future of these kitchens at Sweetgreen.

For workers and service, Neman states: "You can now get a Sweetgreen meal in about 3.5 minutes, which is just phenomenal, perfectly portioned and the food quality is even better. From a team member perspective, it's more enjoyable to work in the store a little bit less stressful. They have this copilot to help them. And we're seeing about 45% reduction in turnover in those pilot stores."



From a financial perspective, Neman states, "We expect about 7 or 8 points of margin leverage with Infinite Kitchen. We had a really good pilot, we're seeing almost 10 points of leverage from a restaurant-level margin perspective."

For the full interview with Sweetgreen's Jonathan Neman click here

For more Market Domination Overtime click here

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Infinite kitchen is something that has lots of investors buzzing.

That's, you know, the robotic futuristic restaurant design, you guys have.

What sort of overall cost savings does this model present?

Especially an environment where we're still seeing low single digit labor inflation?

Yeah, so we're very excited about the Infinite Kitchen.

It's something we've been working on for many years.

And the idea with the infinite kitchen was how do we really make a true win, win, win, make a better experience for our customers, which we are doing.

You can now get a sweet green meal in about 3.5 minutes, which is just phenomenal, perfectly portioned and the food quality is even better from a team member perspective.

It's more enjoyable to work in the store a little bit less stressful.

Story continues

They have this copilot to help them and we're seeing about 45% reduction in turnover in those pilot stores.

So really encouraging from a team member perspective and from a financial perspective, what we've said is we expect about seven or eight points of margin leverage with the infinite kitchen.

We've had a really good pilot.

We're seeing almost 10 points of leverage from a restaurant level margin perspective.

And so it's it is a true win, win, win.

And we think over time, it'll give us a lot of strategic opportunities in terms of expanding our white space and going into more places.

We do think labor is going to continue to go up and up, you know, it is going to continue to compound and we think this will be a very strategic asset for both the experience and for the financials of the company.

Yeah, Jonathan, you just mentioned the potential mar margin improvements that can be attributed back to infinite kitchens.

How much of that do you anticipate coming from a decrease in labor?

Yeah.

So a lot of it, a lot of it comes from being able to utilize less labor.

And what we've done is we're able to use our teams for different things.

So they get to focus on the hospitality piece of the business and the culinary piece of the business.

So I want to be clear in these restaurants, there's still a lot of team members.

It's just that one part of that work is taken away.

So you're seeing a lot of the leverage from labor.

We are seeing some in terms of just being able to, you know, manage our food costs a little bit tighter, but it is mostly Jonathan.

Jonathan.

What amount of team member dilution do you anticipate in each store if you have a certain amount of team members in a store.

Now, how many do you anticipate being in the infinite kitchen stores as a comparison point?

It really depends on, on the volume of the store and at what time, but typically we're the, the entire like team on staff is about a third, a third of the number of employees needed.

Um, and, you know, and these, again, they're, they're more enjoyable jobs for them in the stores.

You know, we're mostly opening them in new stores in the, in the chances that we do a retrofit.

We're not, nobody has lost a job.

We're able to move employees to other locations if needed and make sure we find them their hours.

So it's very important for us to take care of our team members as well.