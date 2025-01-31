Strong January signals solid year ahead for markets

Yahoo Finance Markets Editor Jared Blikre appears on Catalysts to discuss how market performance (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) in January, in particular the S&P 500, is often seen as a predictor for the rest of the year, leading to strong returns, with an average of 17% gains for the year.

In contrast, a negative January typically sees weaker outcomes — losing 2% annually on average. Currently, sectors like communication services and healthcare are showing strength, while energy and utilities are lagging behind. Overall, investors are optimistic about a third consecutive year of solid market performance.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Josh Lynch