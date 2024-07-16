Streaming vs. cable: Where the ad dollars are going

The way people watch media has changed in the last 10 years. Cable companies are losing subscribers as customers increasingly cut the cord and turn to streaming-only options. Advertisers are following suit, with streamers like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon's Prime (AMZN) putting more emphasis on ad-supported tiers.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal joins Wealth! for Media, Streaming, & Investing: What's Next to break down the future of linear TV and its transition to digital.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

This week, Yahoo Finance is taking a deep dive into the media industry as part of our Yahoo finance media streaming and investing.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's next today?

We're focusing on streaming versus cable as the landscape across the media industry continues to change.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal joins us with the breakdown.

Hey Ali, hey Brad and yes, it's been a question for a few years now, right is linear TV dying.

And the answer unfortunately, for these cable companies is and a lot of it has to do with this migration that we're seeing in advertising back in the day, ads were always the gold standard with cable.

That's how these traditional TV networks made the bulk of their revenue.

But we're now seeing this transition from linear to digital platforms like streaming because a buyers, they ultimately want to meet the consumers where they are.

And you can see this transition very clearly in the earnings reports from these traditional media companies with pretty much all of the players seeing double digit declines in linear ad revenue.

Sports can certainly be seen as a lifeline here.

Obviously, the Super Bowl that led to a significant amount of ad revenue for CBS, which is owned by Paramount.

But even sports is now migrating towards streaming services with NBC Peacock and even Netflix, securing exclusive and FL games for this upcoming season.

Story continues

On top of that, ad buyers now have a lot of options with a supported tears pretty much the norm across the entire streaming market.

Amazon most recently got into that a game by automatically confirm converting all of its prime video memberships to add.

If you don't want those ads, you're going to have to pay up for the ad free version.

But what we've seen through various third party data sites is that a lot of these consumers, they actually prefer saving money and selecting those at tears.

It's been seen as a value play for consumers, especially in a time of high inflation and high interest rates.

That's also why we're seeing this rise of fast services, otherwise known as free ad supported streaming platforms like Pluto TV along with to be.

So it's really this full circle moment, Brad, where we're seeing ads come back into vogue and judging by the data, judging by the impact that advertising has had on revenue won't be going away any time soon.