How streaming can be the next frontier for wrestling: AEW CEO

Professional wrestling has come a long way since its humble beginnings. As WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) helped bring the sport to TV screens and venues across the globe, the company has seen billion-dollar media rights deals, generated millions of dollars in apparel sales, and is responsible for the rise of some of Hollywood's biggest stars. However, one wrestling company is looking to shake up WWE's dominance in the industry.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) CEO Tony Khan joins Asking for a Trend to discuss how the company is looking to shake up the wrestling industry.

"We are where the best wrestle... We have got some of the most exciting pro-wrestlers and we work with companies all over the world, so we bring in the top international stars from Mexico, Japan, all over the world," Khan tells Yahoo Finance.

Khan says AEW set the world record last year for wrestling ticket sales in the UK, selling 81,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium, adding it has a large following in the country, as its partnership with ITV has secured it the biggest TV audience of any wrestling company.

Khan notes that both AEW and WWE have young demographics, however, AEW fans skew slightly younger. He explains, "WWE has got a very established large audience, and as an established league with over 60 years of history, I think it makes sense why they would have a big audience."

As AEW's five-year anniversary approaches, Khan says the company is gearing up for its "biggest two weeks of television." He points to AEW Grand Slam and Wednesday Night Dynamite as upcoming events alongside the five-year anniversary show in Pittsburgh.

With AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reportedly close to renewing their media deal, Khan says, "I think we can say with 100% certainty, AEW is going to be on TBS and TNT for a very long time to come." He explains that the two companies have a "great partnership," and adds that CEO David Zaslav is a "huge supporter of AEW."

"I've spent a lot of time with him and he believes in what we're doing. He believes in growing AEW on TBS and TNT, and I think there's potential for AEW on new Warner Bros. Discovery platforms to grow the business even more. It's no secret that WBD has a top streaming platform in Max that's really grown, and they've built a great sustainable streaming platform there, and I think that's a great strategy for us to try to focus on. And that's someplace I'd love to be for AEW is Max," he adds.

Story continues

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking for a Trend.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Professional wrestling has come a long way since its humble beginnings and gymnasiums and VFW halls.

Media rights deals go for billions of dollars now apparel sales alone approaching 500 million a year.

And it's even become an incubator, of course, for some of Hollywood's biggest and most profitable stars.

But after decades of WWE dominance, there's a new kid on the block shaking things up, and joining us now is Tony Khan, all elite wrestling CEO.

Tony, Great to see you.

Thanks, Josh.

Thanks for having me on.

Let's start off, Tony.

Um, kind of big picture.

Maybe none of your viewers don't all know all elite wrestling.

How do you all compare and contrast with the big rival WWEAEW?

We believe we are Where the best wrestle a EW.

We've got the top stars and we have wrestling every week on T BS on Wednesday nights and Fridays and Saturdays on TNT.

Uh, we have got some of the most exciting pro wrestlers and we work with companies all over the world.

So we bring in the top international stars from Mexico, Japan all over the world, and we set the world record for ticket sales last year in the UK, we sold 81,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium, and it's the world record for wrestling ticket sales.

We've got a great partnership in the UK with ITV.

So we have the biggest TV audience of any wrestling company in the UK.

And like I said, our focus is on growing the business here on T, BS and TNT every week, but also, uh, International.

And I think we've got the best wrestlers right now in a EW.

And who's your demo?

Tony is, is it?

Is the fan different than WWE?

They're both very young demos.

Both companies have young demos.

A EW fans tend to be slightly younger, and there's some why.

Why is that?

Why do you think it's hard to say?

I mean, WWES got a very established large audience and, uh, as an established league with, uh, over 60 years of history.

I think it makes sense why they would have a big audience, a W. Now we're approaching our five year anniversary.

Next Wednesday, we'll celebrate the five year anniversary.

This is kind of the biggest two weeks of television for a EW we do all year.

We've got, uh, a EW Grand Slam coming up tomorrow.

Wednesday night Dynamite live on T BS, The biggest episode of dynamite all year here in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium and then coming up next week is the five year anniversary show in Pittsburgh.

We'll celebrate five years of a W on Turner on T BS next Wednesday.

So every Wednesdays we have been the number one show on cable.

Uh, during basketball season, the NBA is often the number one show on cable, and we're number two.

But right now, uh, we've had a lot of top finishes last week.

I think, uh, Mr Trump's appearance, uh, the President Trump on Gutfeld was, uh, the only show that ranked ahead of a EW on the Wednesday night rankings.

So it's interesting to see because I think, like for us typically finishing one or two on Wednesdays and also having a top show on each Friday and Saturday.

Uh, where, you know, we were very competitive this past weekend, uh, with like NASCAR, for example in USA uh, we finished fourth in our time slot on TNT behind only college football on ESPN, ESPN2 and NASCAR.

And there's been a lot of Saturdays, where we finished first in the time slot among all the sports and even beat UFC pre liens at times on Saturday.

Let me ask you this, Tony.

Uh uh.

So lots of viewership.

Lots of excitement, right?

I did see these reports say you and Warner Brothers Discovery are gonna continue to do business together.

I wanna make sure I have this right.

New deal could pay you around 100 and 70 million per year.

Tony, you wanna add any colour and commentary there?

Well, I can't comment to the specifics, but I can tell you that we've got great discussions and the goal and the intent and the plan for all of us.

And I think we can say with 100% certainty, a AW is to be on T, BS and TNT for a very long time to come.

I can tell you with a really, uh, certainty.

We've got a great partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, Mr. Zasloff.

David Zasloff has been a huge supporter of a EW.

And I've spent a lot of time with him and he believes in what we're doing.

He believes in growing a EW on T BS and TNT.

And I think there's potential for a EW a new Warner Brothers Discovery platforms to grow the business even more.

It's no secret, uh, WBD has a top streaming platform in Max.

Uh, that's really grown.

And they've built a great, sustainable streaming platform there.

And I think that's a great strategy for us to try to focus on.

And that's some some place I'd love to be for a W as Max le Let me get you out of here quickly.

Uh, your dad, of course, you had Khan, uh, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, between wrestling the NFL.

Tony, you're kind of where media investors wanna be.

I mean, it's about sports rights.

Absolutely.

I think we work in some of the top leagues with a EW, the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham in the Premier League, which is obviously a top international sports league and also has really built its US audience over the years.

So I think we have a big focus on sports media rights.

I'm also the owner and chairman of True Media Networks, the largest sports analytics engineering firm in the country, Working with the vast majority of major league baseball teams and a lot of the top media partners like ESPN, where they've got a couple 1000 people that use true media every day.

And I think sports analytics sports, media rights there's so many great opportunities still to grow in the sports space and a AW is a great example Where we think there's huge opportunities to continue growing a W after just five years and and what we've already achieved quickly we're about We're about the same age roughly you, your favourite wrestler growing up.

Who was it?

Uh, Ricky the Dragon Steamboat.

And there it is.

Tony.

Great to see you, brother.

Thank you so much for joining us.

Thank you.