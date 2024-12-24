Stocks waver in shortened trading session: Yahoo Finance

The major averages are seeing muted trading in a holiday-shortened trading session. The equity markets will close at 1 p.m. ET today and will be closed tomorrow, December 25, for Christmas Day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is one of the stocks in focus today. The chipmaker’s Taiwan-listed shares hit an all-time high as enthusiasm over AI continues to grow. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Advanced Micro Devices, Starbucks, and Broadcom.

