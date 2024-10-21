Stocks under pressure, Boeing secures tentative agreement with striking workers: Yahoo Finance

US stocks (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are under pressure after securing their sixth straight week of gains on Friday. Investors are bracing for “Magnificent Seven” earnings, which will be kicked off by Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Boeing (BA) has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers from the International Association of Machinists union. The announcement comes ahead of its Q3 results on Wednesday. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Kenvue (KVUE), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Oklo (OKLO).

Key guests include:

9:00 a.m. ET - Chris Versace, Tematica Research Chief Investment Officer

9:30 a.m. ET - Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist

10:00 a.m. ET - Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler Chief Investment Strategist

10:50 a.m. ET - Clay Sell, X-Energy CEO

11:00 a.m. ET - Brian Mulberry, Zacks Investment Management Client Portfolio Manager