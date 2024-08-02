Stocks tumble on July jobs report, Big Tech earnings in focus: Yahoo Finance

Wall Street is deep in the red today following a much weaker-than-expected July jobs report. The economy added just 114,000 jobs versus the 175,000 economists had expected. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.3%. Big Tech is dragging on the overall markets, with Amazon and Intel among the names sinking following their latest earnings reports. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include the CBOE Volatility Index, Snap, and Nvidia.

Key guests include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Jason Draho, UBS Global Wealth Management Head of Asset Allocation

3:35 p.m. ET - Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategist

3:45 p.m. ET - Stewart Glickman, CFRA Research Energy Equity Analyst and Deputy Research Director

4:05 p.m. ET - Michael Darda, Roth MKM Chief Economist & Market Strategist

4:30 p.m. ET - Scott Krisiloff, The Transcript Editor

4:45 p.m. ET - John McCluskey, Alamos Gold CEO