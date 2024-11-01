Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SURGE ON AMAZON CHEER, OCTOBER JOBS REPORT

Disappointing U.S. jobs report for last month solidifies bets on another Fed rate cut

Stocks shrug off disappointing jobs data: Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

Major indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are trading slightly higher following October's weaker-than-expected jobs report. Only 12,000 jobs were added to the economy, far below the 100,000 economists had forecasted. However, hurricanes and strikes weighed on the data. Investors now brace for two major market tests next week: the US presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting.

Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Globalstar Inc (GSAT), Intel (INTC), and Amazon (AMZN).

Key guests include:
3:10 p.m. ET Michael Antonelli, Baird Managing Director, Market Strategist
3:30 p.m. ET Jim Bullard, Former St. Louis Fed president
4:05 p.m. ET Michael Darda, Roth Capital Partners Chief Economist & Macro Strategist
4:35 p.m. ET Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO
4:45 p.m. ET Ben Küffer, Norqain Founder & CEO