Stocks rise as Big Tech earnings loom, McDonald’s pops despite disappointing results: Yahoo Finance

The major indexes are trading higher on Monday as Wall Street braces for earnings from a slew of Big Tech earnings, including results from companies like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, and Amazon. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the markets the last several weeks as investors have been taking profits in some of the Big Tech names and putting it to work into the small-cap space. The top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance is McDonald’s. The fast-food giant’s second quarter results missed Wall Street expectations, but investors are betting that the company will be able to turn things around. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Alibaba Group, Abbott Laboratories and ON Semiconductor.

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - Liz Young Thomas, SoFi Head of Investment Strategy

3:15 p.m. ET - Andy Barish, Jefferies Managing Director, Equity Research

3:30 p.m. ET - Daniel Flax, Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst

4:00 p.m. ET - George Catrambone, DWS Group Head of Fixed Income and Head of Trading

4:30 p.m. ET - Silvio Tavares, VantageScore CEO