Stocks react to Trump tariffs, tech earnings preview: Morning Brief

Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith cover US stock futures (ES=F, NQ=F, YM=F) dropping following President Donald Trump's tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China enacted over the weekend. After talks with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, the Trump administration will be delaying the proposed 25% tariff on Mexican imports by one month, now starting on March 1.

Pangea policy founder Terry Haines joins the show to provide insight into the evolving trade tensions between the US and Canada.

Evercore ISI managing director Mark Mahaney examines Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) ahead of the Big Tech companies' earnings this week, with a focus on AI investments and tariff impacts.

Meanwhile, KeyBanc’s John Vinh also appears for a discussion about how future tariffs could hit chip stocks and the broader tech sector.

The show also tracks stock moves in companies like Constellation Brands (STZ) and automakers facing pressure from new trade policies.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Josh Lynch