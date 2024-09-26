Stocks rally fueled by Micron earnings

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) kicked off Thursday's trading session in the green as markets aim to recover from the previous day's losses. The upward trajectory is fueled by Micron Technology's (MU) better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report, which has boosted the Nasdaq Composite Index (^IXIC) and global semiconductor markets.

Yahoo Finance Markets & Data reporter Jared Blikre analyzes the key market trends as trading begins on Thursday.

You've got the dow also after pulling back from a record high back in the green here today, much of this morning's uh, sentiment really being driven by the mi result that we got the fact that the chip trade seems to be back on and that is helping boost the NASDAQ here this morning to look inside at the early sector action as that calibrates.

You got technology and materials amongst the leader in early action here today, followed by consumer discretionary on the flip side, energy by far the biggest laggard off, nearly 2%.

You've also got consumer staples, utilities and health care under a bit of pressure there today.

And also I was mentioning that performance in the chip makers.

Let's pull up some of the semiconductor stocks because you can see green across your screen right now.

You got TSM.

It's also participating in the gains up nearly 4% here this morning.

NVIDIA also moving to the upside here, Broadcom, a lot of this being driven by those Miron results that we got out last night, a huge move to the upside.

And Miron the highest level that we've seen in several months that is really setting the tone for today's trading day.

Uh We have ST opening at a record high, at least the S and P 500.

You were just looking at the semiconductor stocks and I'm seeing NVIDIA lead the uh the mag seven stocks higher and you can see some really nice gains here.

Uh But I do want to take a minute and go over to crude oil because that's what I'm really focusing on this morning.

You might have just noticed energy the worst sector of the day.

And here we have crude oil.

That's Brent crude BZ equals F and ce cl equals F. That's WT I in the United States both down 3%.

And here is the new, the Saudis are abandoning their $100 crude oil target.

This comes from the ft, not totally surprised, but I think the announcement itself, the fact that they would be so vocal about this and leak it to the press is a surprise for me.

Starting in December, they're going to start increasing their output by 83,000 barrels a day until the following December.

That's December of 2025.

Such that at that time, they're going to be increased, they will have increased by a million barrels a day.

Now, currently, they are only pumping 8.9 million barrels a day.

That's been as high as 12 or 13 in the past.

So they're really working at depressed levels and the critical thing for the Saudis is they can either have higher oil prices or market share.

And it looks like right now they are going after market share, they have had to deal with a number of cheaters in the plus regime, Kazakhstan most recently.

So it looks like a really big plan game, changing plans for the Saudis.

Now, I also have to take a look.

China here, China was surging earlier in the week to begin the week and take a look at what's happening today.

This is just phenomenal.

Alibaba up 7.5% Pinduoduo up 11% jd.com up 13%.

And let's just take a look at what's happened this week, jd.com up 32% and I'm going to put the four day look on all these sort by performance and you can just see a lot of these outsized gains on the top line, the least performing stock has 23.8% uh increase this week.

Now, I think this is just a technical surge.

I think that we're also going to have to see some follow through on the fiscal side in addition to all the monetary stimulus they announced.

But um I'm gonna leave you guys with this Bitcoin is another market I'm watching.

And on this year to date chart, I would say Bitcoin is at a critical juncture here.

It looks like it wants to break out if it can.

